Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Feb. 8, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the full episode above).​

Major winter storm to dump up to 9 inches of snow this weekend

Hundreds of schools are closed ahead of a major winter storm coming tomorrow. See what to expect on Local 4 News.

LGBTQ activists protest Riverview church workshop designed for girls struggling with sexuality

Hundreds of people gathered Thursday to protest a workshop at a Riverview church for girls struggling with their sexuality.

Airbnb regulations changed in some Detroit neighborhoods, city inspections required

Homes used as Airbnbs in certain Detroit neighborhoods will now face new regulations.

Defenders learn new info about former Oakland professor found guilty of running drug house

The Local 4 Defenders have learned detailed information about what may have happened inside the Oakland Township home of a former college professor who was found guilty of running drug house.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.