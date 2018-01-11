Local 4 News at 11 -- Jan. 10, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the full episode above).
Community comes out in support of Oakland County deputy hit by car while trying to help others
Every table at the Buffalo Wild Wings in Waterford was filled Wednesday for a fundraiser in support of Oakland County Deputy David Hack.
Federal judge to decide whether to revoke Chuck Rizzo's bond for intimidating witness
A corruption probe surrounding trash titan Chuck Rizzo has rocked Macomb County, and now he's being hauled in front of a federal judge on accusations that he tampered with a witness and obstructed justice.
Prosecutor discusses charges for Michigan teens accused of killing man with rock thrown off overpass
Five Clio teenagers were arrested in October for allegedly dropping a rock from an overpass that went through a windshield and killed a 32-year-old man.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.