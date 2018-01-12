Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Jan. 11, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the full episode above).​

Weather update: 2-4 inches expected in Metro Detroit

After a warm up, the snow is coming.

FCA investing $1 billion in truck plant to move Ram truck production from Mexico to Michigan

New investments announced Thursday by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles include moving the Ram Heavy Duty truck production from Mexico to Warren.

Body of woman found wrapped in blanket on Detroit's east side

The body of a woman was found Thursday night wrapped tightly in a blanket on Detroit's east side.

Drivers fed up with broken elevators at Downtown Detroit parking garage

People who park at the Millennium Garage in Downtown Detroit are fed up with elevators that repeatedly break.

