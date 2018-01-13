Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Jan. 12, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the full episode above).​

US Coast Guard, Monroe County Sheriff's deputies rescue 5 ice fishermen from Lake Erie

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard, Monroe County Sheriff's Office and local agencies rescued five ice fishermen Friday from Lake Erie near Sterling State Park.

Flood warning issued for SE St. Clair County due to dangerous ice conditions

A flood warning is in effect until 8 a.m. Monday for southeast St. Clair County due to dangerous ice conditions on the St. Clair River.

2 leaders of Detroit's Rollin 60s Crips street gang sentenced for racketeering

Two members, including the top leader, of the Detroit branch of the Rollin 60s Crips street gang were sentenced Friday to racketeering and firearms charges in connection with their roles in gang-related murders, shootings and drug distribution.

Cavities and genes: Are they related?

New research suggests that cavities could have a genetic connection.

