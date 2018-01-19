Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Jan. 18, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the full episode above).​

Michigan leaders calling for MSU president to resign amid testimony from Larry Nassar victims

As victims of sports doctor Larry Nassar share testimony, state leaders are calling for Michigan State University President Anna Simon to resign.

Vehicle tire launches piece of concrete at man's truck on I-696 in Oakland County

Leonard Remy was driving on I-696, just before I-75, in Oakland County recently when a piece of concrete that was thrown into the air by a vehicle in front of him hit his truck.

Father convicted of murdering his 2-year-old daughter 6 years ago says she's still alive

D'Andre Lane is serving a life sentence in prison for the murder of his daughter, Bianca Jones, but he claims he didn't kill her.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.