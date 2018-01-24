Local 4 News at 11 -- Jan. 23, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the full episode above).​

Michigan State University receives letter from NCAA about Larry Nassar case

The NCAA sent a letter of inquiry to Michigan State University about the school's handling of the Larry Nassar case.

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder delivers final State of the State Address

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder covered many topics Friday during his final State of the State Address in Lansing.

Broken elevators leave seniors feeling trapped inside Detroit apartment complex

When the elevators go down in high-rise buildings, there are always concerns, and for residents living in the Sheridan Place Apartments on East Jefferson Avenue in Detroit, it's been a problem for weeks.

Oakland County doctor accused of sexually abusing addicted patients desperate for prescription pills

A local doctor is accused of flooding the community with prescription pills and sexually molesting female patients who were addicted to the pills and desperate to get more. Officials said his medical practice resembled a drug house, where addicts drove up to exchange cash for pills in the parking lot.

