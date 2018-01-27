Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Jan. 26, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the full episode above).​

Carjacking suspect shot after pursuit ends with crash in Utica

A man was shot Friday night by a Oakland County Sheriff's deputy in Utica after a pursuit that began in Pontiac.

MSU football coach Dantonio denies ESPN's accusations about how sexual assault cases were handled

Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio denied accusations made by ESPN about how the football program handled sexual assault cases.

Video shows employees escaping Canton bank before robber takes others hostage

Two employees managed to escape a Canton bank Thursday before a robber held several employees hostage.

New Jersey woman breaks University of Michigan basketball record

A University of Michigan basketball player from New Jersey is the leading scorer in the university's history.

