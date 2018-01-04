Local 4 News at 11 -- Jan. 3, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the full episode above).​

Grandmother found dead in snow in front of Orion Township home

A woman was found dead in the snow Wednesday evening in Orion Township, authorities said.

Man shot, killed through window of apartment on Detroit's east side

A 27-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday evening on Detroit's east side.

Sterling Heights bringing in consulting firm to help redevelop Lakeside Mall

As shopping malls around the country fall victim to online shopping, the city of Sterling Heights is working to reimagine Lakeside Mall.

Allen Park police search for man who attempted to snatch woman's purse in Target parking lot

Allen Park police are looking for a man who attempted to steal a woman's purse Saturday.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.