Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Jan. 3, 2019

Deadly shooting on Eight Mile Road

A 36-year-old man was shot multiple times Thursday by masked gunmen at market near the intersection of Eight Mile Road and Wyoming Avenue.

Lawsuit claims sexual assault occurred at First Presbyterian Church of Plymouth

A lawsuit was filed Thursday against The First Presbyterian Church of Plymouth and two of its employees, seeking accountability and justice for the alleged sexual assault of a 5-year-old girl.

Warren 4-year-old saves mother's life for the second time

The family is looking at ways to assure her safety and not have to lean on Savannah for so much help in the future.

Detroit sues McDonald's franchise owner for allegedly lying about Project Green Light involvement

The 34-page lawsuit, filed Thursday, claims four restaurants lied about participating in Project Green Light, the city's crime-fighting program in which cameras live-stream surveillance video to officers.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Sunny weekend, wet snow to come

Sunshine felt great Thursday, but temperatures only made it to the upper 30s. That will change Friday.

