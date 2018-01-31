Local 4 News at 11 -- Jan. 30, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the full episode above).​

Sentencing to begin Wednesday for Larry Nassar in Eaton County sexual abuse case

More victims of former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar have come forward as another sentencing approaches.

Detroit officials rescue 15 of 17 dogs trapped inside burning home on city's west side

Firefighters and paramedics in Detroit often go above and beyond when it comes to service, but a crew that saved more than a dozen dogs in a fire said it's just part of the job.

Metro Detroit woman prepares for trip to Olympics as hockey referee

The opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics is just nine days away, and the athletes won't be the only ones living out their Olympic dreams.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.