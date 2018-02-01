Local 4 News at 11 -- Jan. 31, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the full episode above).​

Gunman fleeing police crashes into gas pumps in Southwest Detroit

A gunman leading police on a high-speed chase Wednesday crashed into gas pumps in Southwest Detroit, officials said.

New Baltimore Kroger employee with autism quits job due to bullying

A Kroger employee with autism said he quit his job because other workers were bullying him by saying derogatory comments and putting anti-theft stickers on his clothing so that every time he walked in or out of the store, he would beep.

Donations pour in after puppy rescue sheds light on equipment shortage for Detroit firefighters

After Local 4's report about first responders in Detroit rescuing more than a dozen dogs from a burning home, donations have been pouring in for the firefighters' shortage of equipment.

FBI agent who interrogated Christmas Day underwear bomber opens up about attempted terror attack

The Metro Detroit FBI agent who was instrumental in the interrogation of Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, known as the "Underwear Bomber," is spoke publicly for the first time to the Local 4 Defenders.

