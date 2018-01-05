Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Jan. 4, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the full episode above).​

Local 4Casters declare Severe Weather Alert due to dangerous wind chills

Some areas are expected to see wind chills dip as low as -30 overnight and into Friday.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS: More than 200 schools closed Friday

The list of school closures for Friday continues to grow.

East coast storm causes flight delays, diverts passengers to Detroit

A winter storm on the east coast is leading to problems for travelers.

Health professionals urge families to sign pledge to stay away from performance-enhancing drugs

As many people head into the new year with resolutions to improve their bodies, local health professionals are encouraging families to pledge to stay away from performance-enhancing drugs.

Michigan Attorney General considering investigation into how MSU handled Larry Nassar situation

The office of Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette confirmed that it is considering an investigation into how Michigan State University handled the Larry Nassar sexual assault investigation.

