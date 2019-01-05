Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Jan. 4, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Rep. Rashida Tlaib doubles down after explicit Trump comment: 'President has met his match'

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib spoke exclusively to Local 4 after hurling an expletive at President Donald Trump.

Hundreds of TSA screeners call out sick at major airports

Hundreds of Transportation Security Administration officers, who are required to work without paychecks through the partial government shutdown, have called out from work this week from at least four major airports, according to two senior agency officials and three TSA employee union officials.

Man gets 9-25 years in prison for carjacking 88-year-old woman in Livonia parking lot

A man was sentenced to prison Friday for carjacking an 88-year-old woman in aWalmart parking lot in Livonia.

Mr. B's in Rochester to close after nearly half-century of business

Mr. B's Food & Spirits has been downtown for about 50 years, but something new will be taking its place.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Watch out for freezing fog

The biggest issue tonight will be the potential of freezing fog. Temperatures will cool to the 20s in most spots with calm, stable conditions.

