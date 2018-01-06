Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Jan. 5, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the full episode above).​

Metro Detroit weather: Ready for a warm-up?

Temperatures are still dangerously cold, but there's some relief in the forecast.

Residents of Southfield's Sapphire Apartments forced to leave home after pipe bursts

Residents of The Sapphire Apartments in Southfield must stay somewhere else Friday night, while boilers are shut off so a pipe that burst can be repaired.

City of Detroit seeking volunteers to help look for homeless during extreme weather conditions

Volunteers are hitting the streets to help the homeless in Detroit.

A New Detroit prepares to greet automotive press at North American International Auto Show

Detroit is changing, and those improvements will be on display during the North American International Auto Show.

Cancer survivor celebrates doctors more than 20 years after doctor told her she had a year to live

After six pacemakers, more than 60 radiation treatments, 14 months of chemotherapy, a stem cell transplant, 120 blood transfusions, a heart valve replacement and more, Kelly Gallagher is still standing.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.