Local 4 News at 11 -- Jan. 8, 2018

Sapphire Apartment residents in Southfield forced out of homes due to major water pipe problems

Angry Sapphire Apartment residents are asking for help after they were forced out of their homes because of major water pipe problems.

MDOT officials work to reduce number of fatal wrong-way car crashes

Workers inside the Michigan Department of Transportation Operations Center are trying to eliminate or reduce the number of deadly wrong-way crashes.

Joint Terrorism Task Force works to stop Metro Detroit residents radicalized by terrorists

The Joint Terrorism Task Force in Metro Detroit has swelled to nearly 100 agents as more residents are becoming radicalized by terror organizations.

