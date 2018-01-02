Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- January 1, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the full episode above).​

Wind chill advisory: Temperatures expected to dip below zero in parts of southeast Michigan

Wind chills will be dangerously low overnight and into Tuesday in parts of southeast Michigan.

Police arrest estranged husband in Redford after couple found shot to death at Detroit home

A suspected shooter was arrested Monday night in Redford after a man and a woman were found shot to death at a home on Detroit's east side.

MDOT officials issue warning after two killed on I-696

After three collisions on I-696 occurred within a week, officials from the Michigan Department of Transportation issued a warning to commuters to keep the roads safe.

Man fatally shot at recording studio in Redford Township

A 27-year-old man was fatally shot Monday morning at a recording studio at apartments in Redford Township.

Lane closures: What's the best way to merge?

Do you how you should merge when a lane is closed?

