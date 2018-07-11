Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- July 10, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the episode above).​

8-year-old Birmingham boy saves his brother's life when he starts choking

An 8-year-old boy saved his 7-year-old brother's life Tuesday when he started choking.

Detroit Pubic Schools Community District leaders raise concerns about contracted security team

The Detroit Pubic Schools Community District renewed its security company's contract Tuesday, but district leaders raised concerns about the security team.

Illegal dumpers caught on camera: Detroit police 'not gonna tolerate it'

Detroiters have been complaining for years about illegal dumping in their neighborhoods. Now, the dumpers are being caught, arrested and made to pay some serious fines.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.