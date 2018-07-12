Local 4 News at 11 -- July 11, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11 (watch part of the episode above).​

Elon Musk tweets about committing funds to fix Flint homes with lead-tainted water

Residents in Flint whose homes still may need new water lines due to lead contamination may have a new benefactor in Elon Musk.

Royal Oak Andiamo closure stirs debate about parking situation

It's been a week of back-and-forth between restaurateur Joe Vicari and Royal Oak Mayor Michael Fournier.

Woman returns to work at children's hospital that saved her life

When she finished her treatments at Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital, Rachel Barclay said she would never return.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.