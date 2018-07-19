Local 4 News at 11 -- July 18, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11 (watch part of the episode above).​

Driver hospitalized after chunk of concrete crashes through windshield on I-696 in Oakland County

A driver was hospitalized Wednesday when a large chunk of concrete fell off a truck and crashed through her windshield on I-696 near Coolidge Highway in Oakland County.

Detroit police arrest murder suspect at home with 6 children inside

The prime suspect in a Detroit homicide case was taken into custody Wednesday at a home on Detroit's west side.

Holly woman speaks after being set on fire by husband in fight over kitty litter

An Oakland County woman was set on fire when her husband got upset because she didn't take care of the cat's litter box fast enough.

Michigan organization helps young adults who turn 18 without plans or place to call home

For many young people, turning 18 years old is a rite of passage, but for those in foster care who haven't been adopted, they can find themselves on their own without plans or a place to call home.

