Local 4 News at 11 -- July 19, 2018

Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11

Democratic candidates for Michigan governor face off in Detroit

The three Democratic candidates for Michigan governor faced off Thursday during a debate in Detroit.

Woman caught on video stealing milk jug arrested after Westland police recognize her from viral post

A Westland woman caught on camera stealing a milk jug is facing charges after police recognized her from a viral social media post showing the theft.

Thieves steal lawn equipment used by nonprofit to help seniors, veterans, disabled in Detroit

Thieves stole thousands of dollars worth of lawn and snow removal equipment that young people use to assist Detroit seniors, veterans and disabled residents.

Detroit father of 12 imprisoned on drug charges says 2 corrupt DPD officers framed him

A 42-year-old father of 12 said he is wrongfully imprisoned because of the false testimony of two Detroit police officers who are now in prison for corruption.

