Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- July 2, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11.​

Sears' Oakland Mall location in Troy closing

Sears Holdings Corporation announced Monday the closure of one Kmart store and nine Sears stores nationwide, including the one at Oakland Mall in Troy.

Vigil held for victim of fatal Detroit barbershop shooting

A man suspected of shooting his co-worker sits in jail awaiting charges as co-workers and friends gathered to remember the live lost over a simple argument.

Mount Clemens man arraigned in connection with Detroit bus driver assault

Eric Dashawn Johnson, a 23-year-old man from Mount Clemens, was charged in connection with the assault and battery of a 50-year-old Detroit Department of Transportation bus driver from Detroit.

Legionnaires' disease confirmed in two contractors working at Wayne State University

Two contractors working for Wayne State University have been diagnosed with Legionnaire's disease, according to a letter set out by officials at the university.

The vote on recreational marijuana use is within margin of error

A poll Monday revealed the numbers are currently 47 percent 'yes' to 44 percent 'no.'

