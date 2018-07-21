Local 4 News at 11 -- July 20, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here you missed on Local 4 News at 11 (watch part of the episode above).​

Metro Detroit weather: Showers diminish Friday evening before much needed rain this weekend

Low pressure spins brings some rain Friday night with more rain Saturday and this weekend.

Michigan AG Bill Schuette says state law does not prohibit LGBT discrimination

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette said Friday that state law does not ban discrimination against LGBT people.

Donations pour in to replace stolen lawn equipment that nonprofit uses to help Detroiters

After the equipment used by a Detroit nonprofit that helps seniors, veterans and disabled residents was stolen, the donations poured in.

Uniquely Detroit: An event at the racetrack that's out of the ordinary

Boats? Buses? This isn't your average race.

