Local 4 News at 11 -- July 23, 2018

Chesterfield Township families demand answers after busy fire station shut down

Families in Chesterfield Township are demanding answers after a busy fire station was shut down despite voters approving two fire millages.

Interim Michigan State President John Engler to testify before Congress on policy changes at MSU

Interim Michigan State University President John Engler will testify before Congress Tuesday on the policy changes at MSU following the Larry Nassar abuse case.

Scammers posing as priests are targeting church members in Metro Detroit

A new scam is creating concern in sanctuaries across Metro Detroit. Police and church leaders are coming forward in the hopes that more people don't fall victim to the scam.

