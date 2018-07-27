Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- July 26, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11. (Watch the episode above)

Metro Detroit weather: Pleasant skies, lower humidity

Despite several downpours from today’s line of damaging storms, parts of five counties in southeast Michigan are now in a moderate drought.

Lansing parents accused of locking 5 young children in 'dungeon'

Court documents from a July 18 hearing allege 32-year-old Yenier Conde and his then wife, 28-year-old Sarah Conde, abused their children for six years before they were taken away in 2017.

Vigil held for 27-year-old Detroit police officer James Hearn

Family, friends and colleagues gathered at the Martin Luther King High School for a vigil held for Hearn, who was killed with his girlfriend in a collision on Woodward Avenue

Suspected Oakland County serial robber arrested after being stabbed in home invasion

A string of robberies in Oakland County over the last week may have come to an end when a man was taken into custody Tuesday after being stabbed during a home invasion.

Birmingham bank robbery suspect located after using Uber to arrive at, leave bank

Westley Robert-Thomas Johnson, a man who was arrested in connection with a bank robbery on July 17, allegedly used Uber to arrive at and leave the bank.

Man pushes for water safety after nearly drowning in rip current

Since 2010, more than 600 people have drowned in the Great Lakes. Jamie Racklyeft was almost one of them and he's determined to make sure others survive too.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.