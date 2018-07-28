Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- July 27, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11. (Watch the episode above)

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Showers fading, cooler nights

A couple more pleasant days lie ahead for the weekend. Low humidity and more sun than clouds are on tap for Saturday. Highs will finish in the upper 70s tomorrow and right at 80 on Sunday.

Vigil held for 15-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run collision

Family and friends are in pain after a 15-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run Saturday night in Detroit.

NTSB releases preliminary report on Detroit plane crash

A new report on the fatal plane crash finds the tower was aware the pilot had problems with his landing gear, but didn't know the plane was low on fuel.

Michigan Supreme Court rules on guns in schools

A new ruling allows Ann Arbor and Clio schools districts the right to ban guns from their schools.

1 killed in Toledo police Special Operations Unit shooting

According to authorities, the Toledo Police Department's Special Operations Unit was conducting surveillance on a robbery suspect and opened fire when he presented a handgun.

Michigan DNR interested in keeping Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle, but with changes

Ron Olson, chief of the DNR Parks and Recreation Division, said in a news release that several factors went into the department’s decision to consider keeping the race on Belle Isle.

.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.