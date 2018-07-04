Local 4 News at 11 -- July 3, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11 (watch part of the episode above).​

4th of July weather forecast: Dangerous heat, thunderstorms in Metro Detroit threaten holiday

The heat wave continues tomorrow, and storms may interrupt holiday celebrations.

Lawsuit alleges security guard at Detroit high school broke teen boy's jaw

A lawsuit against the Detroit Public Schools Community District and a security company alleges a security guard broke a 14-year-old boy's jaw.

Michigan students respond to plan to stop encouraging race as factor in school admissions

Local students are reacting after the White House announced plans to rescind a policy that encourages schools to use race as a factor in college admissions.

How to prepare your family for potentially severe weather in Michigan

The weather will be warm, which is great most of the time. But it can get hot, sometimes too hot. The heat is not the only concern -- with summer comes the storms.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.