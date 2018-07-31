Local 4 News at 11 -- July 30, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11 (watch part of the episode above).​

Warren residents propose decreasing term limit to 12 years for mayoral position

In 2016, Warren voters extended term limits for the mayoral position, which would mean Mayor Jim Fouts could spend 20 years in office instead of the usual 12 if voters want to retain him.

Man slumped over minivan wheel on Lodge Freeway in Detroit leads police to mobile meth lab

Michigan State Police found a man slumped over the wheel of a running minivan and a mobile meth lab on the Lodge Freeway during rush hour in Detroit.

Experts encourage parents to talk to children about potentially dangerous apps

It's summertime, and that gives children more free time to use technology. It's difficult to keep track of all the apps they're using, but security experts warn parents to make sure they know what the apps can do.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.