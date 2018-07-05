Local 4 News at 11 -- July 4, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the episode above).​

Weather update: When will we see some relief?

The heat wave isn't over just yet.

Macomb County neighborhood revolts against letter threatening retaliation for using fireworks

A neighborhood in Chesterfield Township revolted against a letter threatening retaliation if residents used fireworks this Fourth of July.

Men hack into pump at Detroit gas station, steal 600 gallons of gas

Thieves used a remote device last month to hack into a gas pump and steal more than 600 gallons of gas, Detroit police said,

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.