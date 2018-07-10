Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- July 9, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the episode above).​

Historic district designation would save apartments near Little Caesars Arena in Detroit

If the Detroit City Council votes to designate the area near Cass Avenue and Henry Street a historic district, apartment buildings from the 1900s would be saved.

Midtown residents hit with unpleasant trash odors from Detroit Incinerator

In recent weeks, some Midtown residents have been hit with foul smells from the Detroit Renewable Power facility.

Consumer investigator Hank Winchester puts Kroger's new Scan, Bag, Go technology to the test

Kroger says Scan, Bag, Go is a quicker option to the shopping experience.

