Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- June 1, 2018

Here comes a cooldown after a hot, humid stretch

After a stretch of hot weather, June is beginning with milder temperatures and less humidity.

Detroit police stepping up enforcement after Greektown shootings, violent Memorial Day weekend

Detroit police are stepping up enforcement after a violent Memorial Day weekend that included 14 shootings and left nine people dead.

Church on Detroit's east side collapses month after pastor buys building to renovate it

A Detroit pastor and his wife bought an old church on Detroit's east side to renovate the building, but it collapsed a month after the sale.

