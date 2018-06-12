Local 4 News at 11 -- June 11, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11 (watch part of the episode above).​

14-year-old boy killed by minivan while riding bicycle in Wixom

A 14-year-old boy was killed Monday when a minivan struck him while he was riding his bicycle on Potter Road in Wixom.

Detroit workers finally get paid after going weeks without paychecks

A crowd of frustrated residents who work for a seasonal company in Detroit said they haven't been paid in weeks.

Organization turns vacant Detroit lots into community gardens to promote healthier eating

Detroit's vacant lots are getting a makeover, and what they're being transformed into is making a difference in the community.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.