Local 4 News at 11 -- June 12, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11 (watch part of the episode above).​

1 hurt, 3 arrested after woman with stroller fires shots at another woman on Detroit's east side

A woman was injured and three people were arrested Tuesday after an argument between several women led to a shooting on Detroit's east side, police said.

Mother of teen killed in Wixom hit-and-run speaks after suspected driver arrested

A mother grieving the loss of her 14-year-old son, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash while riding his bicycle in Wixom, spoke to Local 4 after the driver suspected of hitting him was arrested.

Students, teachers come together to help Taylor teacher who had serious infection

Students at Randall Elementary School in Taylor are singing to raise money for one of their teachers who has fallen ill.

How contaminated is the fish we eat?

Fish is a great source of vitamins, minerals and protein in a diet, but it can also be a source of some toxic chemicals.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.