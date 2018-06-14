Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- June 13, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the episode above).​

Authorities recover body of man who disappeared after kayak flips in Waterford Township lake

Crews in Waterford Township recovered the body of a man who disappeared Wednesday night when his kayak flipped.

Daughter of Grosse Pointe Farms woman found dead 8 years ago maintains mother was murdered

Eight years after Joann Matouk Romain disappeared from Grosse Pointe Farms, her family maintains she was murdered while police say it was suicide.

Community holds vigil for Walled Lake student killed while riding bicycle in Wixom

A community gathered Wednesday to remember a Walled Lake student who was killed in a hit-and-run crash while riding his bicycle in Wixom.

Michigan organization works to provide reconditioned pacemakers to people around world

The term "certified preowned" usually applies to cars, not pacemakers, but that's changing.

