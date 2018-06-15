Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- June 14, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the episode above).​

Hundreds rally at ICE center in Detroit to call for end to deportations that separate families

Hundreds of families gathered Thursday night at the ICE Enforcement Center in Detroit to call for an end to deportations that separate families.

Sterling Heights officials traveling to Colorado to see ideas for redeveloping Lakeside Mall

As another large retailer, Sears, leaves Lakeside Mall, Sterling Heights officials continue to brainstorm a way to redevelop the space.

Volunteers build playground at Oakland County shelter in honor of teen who died in crash

Volunteers teamed up to build a playground at an Oakland County domestic violence shelter in honor of a teen who died in a car crash earlier this year.

