Local 4 News at 11 -- June 20, 2018

Police recover missing 8-year-old girl after negotiations with father at Taylor home

The daylong search for a missing 8-year-old girl from Trenton has come to an end after she was recovered from a home in Taylor.

Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson hints at possible retirement

Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson has been making headlines lately, including the debate over whether or not he will retire after this term.

Veteran Michigan State Police trooper files whistleblower lawsuit against state police brass

A veteran Michigan State Police trooper has filed a whistleblower lawsuit against state police brass.

Drug dealer not charged in mysterious death of woman found in abandoned Detroit home

The shooting death of Dynasty Myles, whose body was found in an abandoned house week after she disappeared from a Dearborn restaurant on New Year's Day 2013, remains a mystery.

