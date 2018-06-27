Local 4 News at 11 -- June 26, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11 (watch part of the episode above).​

25-year-old man hospitalized after crash sends Explorer barrel-rolling down Outer Drive in Detroit

A 25-year-old man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after a hit-and-run crash on Detroit's east side, police said.

Demonstrators gather at Campus Martius after Supreme Court upholds Trump's travel ban

Demonstrators gathered at Campus Martius Tuesday to voice their displeasure with the high court's ruling to uphold President Donald Trump's latest travel ban.

Northville Township supervisor says old psychiatric hospital property has not been sold

There were murmurs around Northville Township that the township was prepared to sell the old psychiatric hospital property to Northville Downs and relocate the racetrack there.

Local 4 Defenders examine cost, scams, addiction surrounding popular 'Fortnite' game

With more than 40 million players worldwide, chances are your children or their friends are spending many hours playing "Fortnite Battle Royale."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.