Local 4 News at 11 -- June 27, 2018

Detroit man's water mistakenly shut off because neighbor fell behind on payments

A Detroit homeowner had his water mistakenly shut off because a neighbor in his duplex fell behind on payments, officials said.

United Shore renovates 600,000-square-foot building to move headquarters to Pontiac

A $40 million renovation to a 600,000 square foot building on South Boulevard in Pontiac has turned the new headquarters of United Shore into a campus, not just an office.

Local 4 tests devices designed to help you stay safe in public places

Anyone can be a victim of a crime, and that's why Canton public safety officer Patty Esselink said everyone should take steps to protect themselves.

