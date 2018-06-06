Local 4 News at 11 -- June 5, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11 (watch part of the episode above).​

5 men accused of 25 smash-and-grab robberies throughout Detroit this year

Detroit police are searching for five men wanted in connection with more than two dozen smash-and-grabs in the city.

Senate committee grills former Michigan State University president about Larry Nassar

There might be more questions than answers Tuesday after a Senate committee grilled former Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon and USA Gymnastics leaders about the failures that allowed Larry Nassar to abuse thousands of young girls.

State investigation underway after Help Me Hank exposes Detroit woman's illegal dental operations

A state investigation is underway after Help Me Hank exposed a Detroit woman doing unlicensed dental work from her home.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.