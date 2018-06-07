Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- June 6, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the episode above).​

Officials searching Black River recover bodies of 2 men who disappeared underwater in Port Huron

Officials recovered the bodies of two men who disappeared underwater in Port Huron on Wednesday.

Rainbow Pride flag stolen from porch of Grosse Pointe Park couple's home

A Pride flag hanging at a Grosse Pointe Park couple's home was stolen two days after they put it up.

Bloomfield Hills teen battling brain cancer meets Mark Wahlberg thanks to Michigan nonprofit

A Bloomfield Hills teen battling brain cancer met his hero, Mark Wahlberg.

