Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- June 8, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the episode above).​

2-year-old boy run over by lawnmower in St. Clair County

A 2-year-old boy is hospitalized Friday after he was run over by a lawnmower in Memphis, Mich.

Chesterfield Township police organize search for 15-year-old boy missing for 2 weeks

Chesterfield Township police are organizing a weekend search for a 15-year-old boy who has been missing for two weeks.

Anthony Bourdain showcased unique Detroit eateries on 'No Reservations' during 2009 visit to city

Anthony Bourdain, a longtime admirer of Detroit who died this week, first visited the Motor City in 2009 while filming an episode of "Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.