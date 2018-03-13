Local 4 News at 11 -- March 12, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the full episode above).​

Business owners demand answers after chemical concerns close Franklin Village Plaza

After being forced to close due to concerns about chemicals, business owners in Franklin are demanding answers about the situation.

Metro Detroit weather: Another round of snow showers moves in Tuesday

Spring is a little more than a week away, but snow showers will make it feel much farther.

Oakland basketball coach Greg Kampe reflects on serious health scare, difficult season

Oakland University men's basketball coach Greg Kampe's obsession with basketball was almost his undoing, but it might have also helped save his life.

