Local 4 News at 11 -- March 14, 2018

Mother arrested in Southgate parking lot after baby left alone in car

A mother was arrested in the parking lot of a Southgate Sam's Club after her baby was found alone inside a car.

Palmer Park Prep Academy students relocated due to concerns about leaky roof causing mold

Parents of students who attend Palmer Park Preparatory Academy were updated by the superintendent of the Detroit Public Schools Community District after the condition of the school building was deemed "unacceptable" for the remainder of the school year.

Undercover agent shares story of taking down vicious Band Crew street gang in Detroit

An undercover agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is speaking out for the first time about the takedown of a vicious street gang in northwest Detroit known as the Band Crew.

