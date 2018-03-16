Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- March 15, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11.​ (Watch the full episode above)

Direct Energy employee recorded misrepresenting company while soliciting in Livonia

An employee from Direct Energy, an alternative gas company, was recorded misrepresenting the company while soliciting in Livonia.

NCAA basketball tournament draws crowds to Detroit

Crowds will be swarming Detroit this weekend for the NCAA Tournament.

Vigil held for mother fatally shot while sitting in car outside Detroit home

A vigil was held Thursday for a young mother who was killed while sitting in a car in front of her Detroit home.

Firefighters, including Detroit crews, suffer from PTSD, other mental health issues as result of job

A survey conducted by NBC New York and the International Association of Firefighters found that firefighters are battling more than just fires.

