Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- March 16, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11.​ (Watch the full episode above)

Detroit police confiscate 200 pounds of marijuana, multiple guns during dispensary raid

An employee from Direct Energy, an alternative gas company, was recorded misrepresenting the company while soliciting in Livonia.

Early childhood program at Macomb Family Services to close after United Way cuts funding

After serving families for seven years, the early childhood program at Macomb Family Services will close.

Photo of University of Michigan student wearing face mask tagged 'black lives matter' draws backlash

A photo that shows a University of Michigan student wearing a black face mask with the hashtag "black lives matter" has caused controversy after it went viral.

Michigan State defeats Bucknell in first round of 2018 NCAA Tournament

Michigan State pulled ahead to beat Bucknell on Friday at Little Caesars Arena.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.