Local 4 News at 11 -- March 19, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the full episode above).​

2 masked men wanted in connection with deadly shooting of Detroit auto repair shop owner

Police released surveillance pictures of two men wanted in connection with a robbery and fatal shooting at an auto repair shop in Detroit.

Ford interested in buying, redeveloping Michigan Central Station in Corktown, sources say

Ford is talking to the Moroun family about buying an icon of blight in Detroit: the Michigan Central Station in Corktown.

New study shows many protein powders contain ingredients you might not want in your body

Whether it's to build muscle or have a quick meal on the go, more Americans are turning to protein powders. But a new study shows many of the top-selling supplements contain ingredients you might not want in your body.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.