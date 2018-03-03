Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- March 2, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up Local 4 News at 11 (watch the full episode above).
Central Michigan University shooting: What we know
See the latest updates about a double fatal shooting at Central Michigan University.
Mother of Central Michigan University shooting suspect’s roommate shares what son experienced
A woman whose son was in the dorm when his roommate at Central Michigan University allegedly shot and killed his parents Friday morning shared what her son experienced.
3 seriously injured after car slams into bus stop near Wayne State University campus
Three people were seriously injured Friday when a car crashed into a bus stop near the campus of Wayne State University, police said.
Year-round swim program helps children with competitive swimming
A year-round swim program in Metro Detroit gets kids in the pool six days a week to help them with competitive swimming.
