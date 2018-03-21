Local 4 News at 11 -- March 20, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the full episode above).​

Train gets stuck after tracks cave in on Detroit's east side

A train is blocking a roadway in Detroit after coming off the tracks, which practically sunk into the ground, according to officials.

Officials say $175 million to repair Michigan roads isn't enough

Michigan city and town leaders are describing the $175 million in emergency road repairs signed by Gov. Rick Snyder as a drop in the bucket.

Experts warn vaping can be gateway to smoking for teenagers

E-cigarettes are thought to be an option to help people stop smoking, but for teenagers, experts warn vaping can be a gateway into picking up the smoking habit.

