Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- March 22, 2018

Michigan State University Title IX report shows school hasn't fully made students aware of resources

A preliminary Title IX report released Thursday shows that Michigan State University hasn't done as much as it could have to make students aware of resources available to them when it comes to sexual misconduct.

Special town hall meeting held after Eastern Michigan University cuts 4 sports programs

Fuming over support staff cuts and the decision to eliminate four of the university’s athletic programs, Eastern Michigan University’s faculty union hosted a town hall Thursday.

Detroit woman creates first modern business lounge for women

It's being called Detroit's first modern business lounge for women, but it's even more than that.

