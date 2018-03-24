Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- March 23, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the full episode above).​

March for Our Lives preview

Local 4's Sandra Ali is in Washington D.C., where thousands will gather tomorrow for a march about gun violence and laws.

Man hospitalized with organ failure after stay at Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Saline

A man who was at the Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Saline last week is in the hospital with organ failure and sepsis.

Family continues search for Detroit woman missing from Midtown for more than 2 weeks

The family of a Detroit mother who has been missing since March 7 is continuing its search for the mother of five.

Detroit woman creates first modern business lounge for women

It's being called Detroit's first modern business lounge for women, but it's even more than that.

