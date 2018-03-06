Local 4 News at 11 -- March 5, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11 (watch the full episode above).​

Plan to repair severely damaged road in Clinton Township gets mixed response from residents

Residents of a Clinton Township subdivision are split on paying a huge levy to fix their roads.

Police make several arrests during Richard Spencer protests at Michigan State

White nationalist Richard Spencer's appearance at Michigan State University sparked protests and fights despite a heavy police presence.

NFL player from Detroit shares story of his long battle with depression

In the NFL, Joe Barksdale is known for his strength, but off the field, the Detroit native struggles to tackle depression.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.